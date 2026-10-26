/Delhi's new entry rules for vehicles begin November 1. Here's all you need to know about the ban

As the winter season approaches, the period when air quality typically deteriorates in Delhi, the city is gearing up to control pollution levels. Starting November 1 vehicles that do not meet the Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission standards, subject to specified exemptions, will not be allowed entry in the national capital. The ban will remain in effect until January 31, 2027.

Even those vehicles that meet the Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission standards while entering Delhi must have a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), else they will be denied fuel at petrol pumps in the city.

Electric and CNG vehicles, along with specified emergency and official-duty vehicles like ambulances, fire tenders are however, exempted from this particular restriction. Also BS-VI-compliant vehicles registered outside Delhi can still enter.

How will it impact travellers entering Delhi?

The move is likely to impact commuters travelling into the capital from neighbouring cities like Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad as more than 10 lakh vehicles fall below BS-VI standards, according to transport department estimates.

Nearly two lakh vehicles do not meet BS-VI norms in Gurugram and Faridabad. Close to 70 per cent of vehicles in these two neighbouring districts of Delhi are BS-III and BS-IV standard . Also they have around 50,000 commercial vehicles that do not meet the BS-VI norms.

The rule is likely to impact office goers and businessmen the most as they commute daily on their vehicles to Delhi.

In order to stop people from violating the new rules, AI-powered Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be available at border checkpoints and strategic lanes will scan registration plates to help flag vehicles for checks.