/Brazil re-elects Lula for fourth term; 80-year-old makes history by defeating Flávio Bolsanaro

Left leader, 80-year-old former factory worker and current Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has scripted history by securing a victory in the re-election on Sunday (Oct 26). He defeated Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsanaro in a heated run-off after being tied during the first round of elections.With 99.77% of the votes counted, the incumbent president had 51.76% of the valid votes in the second round of the election, compared to 48.24% for Bolsonaro junior. Victory makes the Workers' Party member extend his record as the second longest-serving holder of the office, behind Getúlio Vargas. By the end of his last term, he will have been in power for 16 years, a record in Brazil's democratic history.

What Lula said after victcory?

Speaking to supporters who waved flags of his party, Lula, in São Paulo, said, “I would like to thank the Brazilian people for the generosity they have shown me for a long time. And, in this second round, I want to thank the generosity of the Brazilian youth, who took to the streets to defend democracy.” The New York Times reported that spontaneous celebration broke out on streets as Lula won. From fireworks to blaring horns, supporters were seen crying in disbelief and vendors are selling popcorn and beer from stands plastered with Lula stickers.



CNN reported that it is also the first time since the return of direct presidential elections in 1989 that a candidate has won the presidency after finishing second in the first round.



Lula campaign and anti-Trump stance

Lula began his political career in the 1970s as a union leader. He then helped found the Workers' Party, which he represented as a presidential candidate three times until he finally won it in 2002. He was re-elected four years later and was succeeded by one of his cabinet ministers, Dilma Rousseff, in 2010. She was re-elected in 2014. Lula, who first governed Brazil between 2003 and 2010, has faced a tough reelection battle because of concerns about the cost of living and security. Bolsonaro made a tough-on-crime approach the cornerstone of his campaign and pledged to bring down food costs.