/Pahalgam, Gulmarg record season’s first sub-zero temperatures as winter chill intensifies in Kashmir

Winter chill has begun to intensify across Kashmir, with the popular tourist destinations of Pahalgam and Gulmarg recording their first sub-zero temperatures of the season on Sunday, as the mercury dipped below the freezing point at several places in the Valley. Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district recorded a minimum temperature of -0.3°C, while Gulmarg, the renowned ski resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, registered a low of -0.4°C.

Shopian in south Kashmir emerged as the coldest place in the Valley, recording a minimum temperature of -0.6°C, marking the season’s first sub-zero reading in the district as well.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of 2.9°C, reflecting the growing chill during the night. In the Jammu division, Jammu city registered a low of 14.1°C. The drop in night temperatures signals the gradual onset of winter across the Valley, where temperatures typically fall sharply during late October as the region moves towards the colder months.

An official of the Meteorological Department said night temperatures are expected to decline further in the coming days, with dry weather conditions likely to prevail. Residents and tourists, particularly those visiting higher-altitude areas, have been advised to take precautions as colder nights and frost become more likely with the continued fall in temperatures.