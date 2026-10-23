/From forests to city streets, Kashmir tightens the net on terror

As Kashmir continues its journey towards lasting peace, security forces are stepping up efforts to eliminate the remaining pockets of terrorism, tightening surveillance from remote forest hideouts to the busy streets and commercial centres of the Valley. In what is being described as a renewed push against terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with the Army and other security agencies, has intensified a multi-pronged counter-terror campaign across the Union Territory.

The operation targets active terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs), financial networks and support structures, with a focus on denying terrorist groups safe havens and disrupting the channels that sustain their activities.

The intensified campaign follows a strong message from Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Police Commemoration Day, when he reiterated the administration’s resolve to dismantle the nexus between terrorism and separatism and bring those involved in unlawful activities to justice.

“Our objective is crystal clear: to identify and completely root out every individual associated with terrorism and extremism in Jammu and Kashmir,” DGP Prabhat said, underscoring the force’s determination to pursue those involved in supporting militancy.

He also issued a stern warning to those providing support to terrorists, saying that security agencies would continue their efforts to track down suspects and ensure that they face the law.

Following the directives, security arrangements have been intensified across the Kashmir Valley, with coordinated operations and surveillance measures being stepped up in sensitive areas.

The coordinated approach brings together police units, including the Special Operations Group (SOG), the Army and other security agencies, with intelligence inputs guiding operations on the ground.

The intensified campaign comes amid a series of counter-terror operations along the Line of Control (LoC) and in difficult mountainous terrain. Security forces have been working to foil infiltration attempts and prevent armed groups from entering the hinterland.