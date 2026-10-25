/WATCH | Langur walks into Odisha repair shop, hugs shopkeeper; internet reacts to heartwarming video

A langur’s unexpected visit to a repair shop in Odisha has captured the internet’s attention. A video shared on X shows the primate approaching a shopkeeper and hugging him. It was seen resting its head against his chest, turning an ordinary day at work into an unusual encounter that has since won hearts online. The video has gained over 15 million likes and thousands of comments on Instagram.

In the viral clip, the shopkeeper remains composed as the animal stays close to him for a few seconds. He neither attempts to push the langur away nor makes any sudden movements. The primate eventually moves away peacefully, while the shopkeeper’s calm response and the unexpected interaction have sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

Meanwhile, another man wearing a yellow shirt can be seen nearby. As he watched the encounter, he was seen rushing outside the shop. The shopkeeper’s calm demeanour caught the attention of social media users, many of whom imagined how they would have reacted had they found themselves in a similar situation.

Internet reacts

Reacting to the unusual video, a social media user commented, “If animals feel safe around you, congratulations you’re a true human.”

“Didn’t expect this kinda Collab between a human and an animal,” one user said.

Another wrote, “All he needed was a hug. Such a heartwarming video.”

“Yellow T-Shirt guy had to leave the room to give privacy,” one person joked.