/'If it was up to me, it wouldn't have ended like this': James Anderson opens up on Lancashire exit

Legendary fast bowler James Anderson has admitted that he is disappointed with the way his time at Lancashire has come to an end, saying it was not how he wanted things to finish. The 44-year-old had an impressive 2026 season as captain, taking 50 wickets at an average of 17. However, Lancashire struggled in Division Two of the County Championship.

Despite his strong performances, Lancashire have decided not to renew Anderson’s contract for the 2027 season, ending his 25-year association with the club.

Anderson said playing for Lancashire for 25 years was a dream come true and also recalled the special feeling of playing at Old Trafford and described captaining the club as one of the biggest honours of his career.

While he wished the players and fans well, the England great admitted that he had hoped for a different ending to his time at the club.

“I’ve supported Lancashire since I was a kid, and so to get to play for them for 25 years was a dream come true. I have always found it special walking out to play at Old Trafford and have some incredible memories of doing so, including the honour of being captain - if it was up to me it wouldn’t have ended like this, but I wish the players and fans all the best for the future,” Anderson said in an Instagram post.

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