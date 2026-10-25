/French Open: Sindhu finishes runner-up after final loss to An Se Young

PV Sindhu came close to ending her losing run against An Se Young but lost to the South Korean 16-21, 21-11, 21-12 in the French Open 2026 women’s singles final on Sunday (Oct 25). The Indian won the opening game but could not maintain her momentum as the world No. 1 fought back to claim her third consecutive title at the tournament. The defeat extended An’s unbeaten head-to-head record against Sindhu to 11-0.

Sindhu was aiming to win her second title of the season after her Japan Open triumph in July. She reached the final after defeating Japan’s Hina Akechi 21-10, 20-22, 21-16 in a tough semi-final. However, An proved to be a difficult opponent, having entered the final on a 49-match winning streak without dropping a game in the tournament.

Sindhu started strongly in the final, using sharp cross-court shots and effective net play to put An under pressure and her approach helped her take the first game 21-16, giving her an early advantage against the world No. 1.

An responded in the second game by improving her control of the rallies. Despite Sindhu’s efforts, the South Korean won 21-11 to level the match. Sindhu saved three game points before An eventually closed out the game.

The Indian also started the deciding game well, taking an 8-5 lead. However, An gradually gained control, forcing Sindhu to cover more ground and making it difficult for her to launch attacks.

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