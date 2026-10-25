/French Open: Sindhu finishes runner-up after final loss to An Se Young

PV Sindhu came close to ending her losing run against An Se Young but lost to the South Korean 16-21, 21-11, 21-12 in the French Open 2026 women’s singles final on Sunday (Oct 25). The Indian won the opening game but could not maintain her momentum as the world No. 1 fought back to claim her third consecutive title at the tournament. The defeat extended An’s unbeaten head-to-head record against Sindhu to 11-0.
Sindhu was aiming to win her second title of the season after her Japan Open triumph in July. She reached the final after defeating Japan’s Hina Akechi 21-10, 20-22, 21-16 in a tough semi-final. However, An proved to be a difficult opponent, having entered the final on a 49-match winning streak without dropping a game in the tournament.
Sindhu started strongly in the final, using sharp cross-court shots and effective net play to put An under pressure and her approach helped her take the first game 21-16, giving her an early advantage against the world No. 1.
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An responded in the second game by improving her control of the rallies. Despite Sindhu’s efforts, the South Korean won 21-11 to level the match. Sindhu saved three game points before An eventually closed out the game.
The Indian also started the deciding game well, taking an 8-5 lead. However, An gradually gained control, forcing Sindhu to cover more ground and making it difficult for her to launch attacks.
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An eventually won the decider 21-12 to secure the title. Although Sindhu suffered another defeat against the South Korean, her performance showed that she could challenge the world No. 1 and push her into a tough contest.