/Trump revives ‘shithouse countries’ slur, targets Abdul El-Sayed and Ilhan Omar at Georgia rally

Addressing a poll rally on Saturday in Perry, Georgia, US President Donald Trump has renewed his attacks on migrants and revived his “shithouse countries” remark, saying the US should take immigrants from Nordic nations such as Norway, Sweden and Denmark. He also blamed immigration for unrest in France and reiterating his description of countries including Libya, Yemen, Haiti and Somalia as “shithouse countries." In remarks on France, Trump claimed that the country was “burning down" because it had opened its borders to people who hate it, arguing that such people should not be allowed into a country.

Trump told the crowd: “And I said, why do we always have to take people from shithouse countries? Why can’t we take people from like, well, Norway, Sweden. Why not Denmark?” He spoke of “armies of migrants from terror infested countries like Libya, Yemen, Haiti, Somalia,” and asked the crowd: “Remember what I call them? Shithouse countries. Remember the heat I took from the Democrats?”

He also attacked Michigan candidate Abdul El-Sayed. Trump faced backlash on social media over remarks targeting Michigan candidate Abdul El-Sayed, referring to him as “Mohammed” and making a generalisation about names from the region. Critics accused Trump of making racist and Islamophobic comments. "The guy in Michigan is pretty bad too -- Mohammed, as I call him ... if you have any question about somebody from that part of the world's name, just call him 'Mohammed,' you'll be right 64% of the time." Mentioning Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Trump claimed she had “openly admitted to fraud.” He also claimed that “98% of the people that we have here now in Somalia don’t work” and that “they all have a Mercedes Benz.”