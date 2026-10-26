/Clayface tops North American box office, Elizabeth Holmes documentary follows close behind

A buzzy new documentary about jailed tech CEO Elizabeth Holmes gave "Clayface", a gory Batman villain origin story, a run for its money at this weekend's domestic box office, industry estimates showed Sunday. "Clayface", from Warner Bros. and DC Comics, debuted in first place with $24 million in the US and Canada, but A24's "You Can See Everything" was not far behind at $20 million, according to Exhibitor Relations.

That represents the second biggest weekend ever for a documentary -- after Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004) -- and an "extremely rare" 28 per cent increase from its debut the prior week, according to analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

The three-hour documentary, co-directed by comedian Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, follows Holmes and her family at home in 2023 during the month before she began an 11-year prison sentence.

Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors in her medical testing company Theranos after touting lofty promises she couldn't deliver.

The scandal fuelled a media circus and was chronicled in a book, multiple podcasts, and the biographical mini-series "The Dropout", starring Amanda Seyfried -- who has sparked some awards chatter with her surprise cameo in "You Can See Everything".

The film has now earned an estimated total of $45 million at the domestic box office, with some analysts predicting it could become the first documentary to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Third place this week went to Fathom Events' animated film "Wildwood", which debuted at $11 million after over a decade in production.

Made by the stop-motion animation studio behind the 2009 hit "Coraline", "Wildwood" follows a young girl who must venture into an enchanted forest after her brother is whisked away by crows.

"Audiences love this movie, but it needs a very long run to recoup its costs, or an over-performance overseas, and neither appears likely," said Gross.

In fourth place, falling from first last week, was Paramount's "Street Fighter" at $8.6 million.

Based on the beloved Capcom video game, "Street Fighter" follows super-powered martial artists competing in a global tournament who uncover and battle a sinister conspiracy.

Fifth place went to Black Bear's "Wicker", which debuted at $5.8 million.

The film stars Olivia Colman as a lonely fisherwoman and Alexander Skarsgard as her fantastical husband made out of wicker, whose housework -- and bedroom skills -- quickly become the talk of the town.

Rounding out the top 10:

"Other Mommy" ($3.9 million)

"Sense and Sensibility" ($3.4 million)

"Whalefall" ($3.2 million)

"Verity" ($3.1 million)