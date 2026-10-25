/Doctor X: Kim Ji Won’s medical drama faces petition to suspend broadcast over may 18 uprising storyline

South Korean drama Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia, starring Kim Ji Won, has sparked debate after an episode explored the lasting trauma of a victim of the May 18 Democratisation Movement in Gwangju. While some viewers praised the emotional portrayal of historical suffering, others questioned how the subject fitted into the medical drama’s central storyline. The controversy has now led to a petition seeking to suspend the SBS series’ broadcast.

All about the petition to halt the broadcast of Doctor X

The petition, titled petition regarding the suspension of broadcast of SBS Drama Doctor X, was submitted to the National Assembly’s public petition system on October 24, as per reports. By the following day, it had received the 100 supporters required for consideration for public release and was awaiting review. The petitioner also reportedly called for the production process to be examined, arguing that the May 18-related material was not sufficiently connected to the show’s central narrative

What happened in the controversial episode?

The sixth episode, which aired on October 24, centred on Oh Sang Beom, played by Ha Seong Gwang. His character suffered a gunshot wound to the head during the May 1980 uprising in Gwangju and has lived for decades with a bullet lodged in his skull. The character experiences ongoing pain and psychological distress, with the loss of his brother also weighing heavily on him.

In the episode, surgeon Gye Su Jeong, played by Kim Ji Won, volunteers to operate on Oh despite the serious risks involved. The storyline uses his condition to explore the long-term consequences of the violence and trauma associated with the historical event.

The episode also introduces a fictional former president, Ji Du Seok, whose character evokes former South Korean president Chun Doo Hwan. The narrative brings the survivor and the fictional political figure into the same hospital, linking the medical storyline with the wider historical tragedy.

Producer’s ‘No Fear’ post draws attention

The controversy also drew attention to a social media post by Lee Ok Gyu, chief producer at Studio S, the company behind the drama. Following the episode’s broadcast, Lee shared the show’s poster accompanied by the words “no fear”.