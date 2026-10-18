/Doctor X ep (3-4) review: Kim Ji Won’s Su Jeong challenges the system as a new surgeon raises doubts

Medical dramas often explore the difficult choices doctors must make when a patient’s life is at stake. Doctor X: The Age of the White Mafia adds another layer by examining what happens when hospital politics, professional egos and financial interests threaten to overshadow patient care. In episodes 3 and 4, Gye Su Jeong’s talent puts her at odds with the hospital’s hierarchy, while the arrival of a new surgeon introduces a troubling development that changes the direction of the story.

What happens in episode 3 and 4 of Doctor X?

Episode 3 offers a glimpse into key events surrounding Gye Su Jeong and the hospital administration. Su Jeong has another opportunity to demonstrate why her surgical skills set her apart. When a hospital cleaning contractor suffers a brain haemorrhage, the medical team struggles to decide how to proceed. Rather than allow the patient’s condition to worsen while the doctors debate their options, Su Jeong takes charge and performs the emergency surgery.

The operation succeeds, but the response from her colleagues reveals the deeper problem at Gu Seodae Hospital. Instead of focusing solely on the patient’s recovery, some doctors question Su Jeong’s decision to act without their approval. The scene reinforces one of the drama’s central ideas: professional authority means little when it comes at the expense of a patient’s life.

The episode also returns to the death of emergency medical technician Seo Jin Young, a case that exposes the hospital’s failures. Director Bu Seung Gwon eventually acknowledges the institution’s responsibility and apologises, suggesting that change may be possible. However, the hospital’s actions remain complicated by concerns about its reputation and internal power struggles.

Su Jeong’s successful operation appears to strengthen her position, with Jang Hee-sook pushing for a new contract. That prospect quickly becomes uncertain when Bu appoints Na Dae il and puts Su Jeong’s agreement on hold. The development shifts the conflict from a struggle between Su-jeong and the existing hospital hierarchy to a more personal contest involving the new surgeon.

Whereas in episode 4, Su Jeong goes into the emergency department, where she continues to work under demanding conditions. The arrival of Dae il initially presents a different kind of challenge. He appears professional and approachable, but his interest in Su Jeong and his conduct around the hospital leave room for doubt about his intentions.

A separate case involving pharmaceutical company employee Kwon Chung-hyun becomes the episode’s most significant storyline. Kwon has a history with Dae il, who saved his life during their military service. When Kwon’s condition worsens, Su Jeong believes delaying surgery could prove fatal. Her decision to intervene creates further tension with Dae il, who disagrees with her assessment.

The operation leads to a disturbing discovery: Su-jeong notices the initials “D.N.” marked on Kwon’s liver. The detail raises questions about Dae il’s previous treatment of the patient and casts a shadow over the image he has presented to his colleagues. Rather than resolving the conflict, the revelation opens a more troubling mystery for the drama to explore.

What works?

Su Jeong's confidence and refusal to bow to hiearchy gives the series a strong centre. In addition, the Dae il's arrival changes the dynamic, and the discovery during Kwon's surgery gives a story a compelling question to pursue. The emergencies keep the episodes moving and show Su Jeong’s skills through action rather than lengthy explanations. The storyline connects individual decisions to institutional problems, including reputation management and professional power.

What does not work?

The contrast between a principled doctor and an institution preoccupied with status can feel predictable. The mystery surrounding him is intriguing, but more gradual character development would make the tension feel less abrupt. The episodes raise significant concerns about Dae il without fully explaining them, so the follow-through will be important.

Final verdict

Doctor X's episodes 3 and 4 strengthen the series with urgent medical cases, a sharper critique of hospital politics and a troubling new mystery surrounding Na Dae-il. Kim Ji-won remains the drama’s driving force as Su Jeong prioritises patients over hierarchy. Although some conflicts feel familiar, the episodes build tension and leave the story with an intriguing question about the new surgeon’s past.