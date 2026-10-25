/WATCH | Virat Kohli returns to training ahead of New Zealand ODI series

Virat Kohli stepped up his preparations for the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand, with a video of his intense net session at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium going viral on social media on Friday. The 37-year-old spent nearly two hours batting on a red-soil pitch, looking comfortable against both pace and spin as he fine-tuned his game ahead of the series. He played several fluent cover drives, showcasing his timing and balance, while also looking confident on the back foot, defending solidly and using his feet to attack the spinners.

Watch the video here:

Kohli also stepped out of his crease to take on the spinners and played some successful attacking shots. This is not the first time he has used the venue to prepare for a series against New Zealand.

Ahead of India’s home series against New Zealand in 2021, Kohli had trained at the same ground, spending time in the nets to prepare for the challenge.

The 37-year-old is set to play the first three ODIs in New Zealand under regular captain Shubman Gill. Shreyas Iyer will lead India in the final two matches, as Gill turns his attention to preparations for the subsequent two-Test series.

Despite having a career spanning nearly two decades, Kohli continues to work on improving his game. He has been challenged to ‘unlock a new version’ of himself and his recent performances have reflected that effort.