/Meta’s AI bet is getting more expensive: What its $95 billion share plan means

Meta is planning to raise up to $95 billion through stock offerings to finance its artificial intelligence (AI) expansion, adding to concerns about the rising cost of the global AI race. The plan comes days after the Facebook and Instagram owner forecast capital expenditure of up to $145 billion this year, as it builds data centres and secures computing power. The fundraising could become one of the largest equity financing programmes by an AI company. It also comes as Meta’s cash flow weakens, raising questions about how technology giants will pay for their increasingly expensive AI ambitions.

Why Meta wants to raise $95 billion for AI

Meta plans to launch the larger share sale after its new non-voting Class C shares begin trading, which is expected in the first quarter of 2027. The company has not finalised the timing or terms of the offering. Chipmakers Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom have also expressed interest in buying up to $5 billion in Meta’s Class A shares combined, according to the supplied report. That interest highlights a growing concern in the AI industry: chip suppliers may help finance the expansion of major customers that are buying their products. Such arrangements can create a circular flow of capital, with money moving between companies that depend on one another for growth. Meta is investing heavily in chips and data centres to compete with AI companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

Meta’s AI spending puts pressure on cash flow

Meta’s spending plans are enormous. The company has committed to about $825 billion in future spending, primarily linked to data centres, AI infrastructure and computing capacity, according to the report. Its financial position also shows the pressure. Meta reported negative free cash flow of $2.12 billion in the third quarter, compared with positive free cash flow of $10.63 billion a year earlier. Free cash flow is the money a company has left after operating expenses and capital investment.

As of September 30, Meta reported $82.45 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, alongside $80.92 billion in long-term debt. The company recently raised the lower end of its annual capital expenditure forecast, putting its expected spending at $135 billion to $145 billion.

What Meta’s fundraising means for the AI race