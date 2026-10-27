/'She is a beautiful woman': Trump mocks Mexican President Sheinbaum, mimics her voice at US Midterms rally

Amid countdown for US Midterms 2026, US President Donald Trump mocked Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum during a rally in Mississippi on Monday (Oct 26). He said that Sheinbaum expressed her shock over his decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico as ‘Gulf of America’. He objectified the Mexican head of the state saying she has a beautiful voice and is beautiful woman.
Trump claimed: “She called me, ‘No, no, no, please….' The president of Mexico has a beautiful voice. She is a beautiful woman, a beautiful woman.”
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This is not the first time Trump has targeted the Mexican president. Three weeks ago, Trump revealed details about his conversation with President Sheinbaum, imitated her voice and made comments about her appearance. The conversation was about renaming of Gulf of Mexico, Trump claimed. He said while imitating her voice: “I got a call from the President of Mexico. 'No, no, president’. Very nice woman. Beautiful woman. Beautiful voice.” I responded: “It's so, I'm sorry ma'am, it's so. We changed the name from the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, it is so, I'm sorry. And she said, 'No, no, President!' Very elegant. 'Please! Please! Tell me it's not so.’ It's so.”
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In March this year, Trump, while discussing cartel violence in Mexico imitated the Mexican president's “beautiful voice.” "I like the president very much," he said at the Shield of the Americas summit, a gathering of Latin American leaders at Trump's Doral, Florida, golf club. "She's a very good person. Got a beautiful voice. A beautiful woman. But, beautiful voice." He then launched into an apparent impression of Sheinbaum, saying in a breathy voice, “'President, president, president.'”