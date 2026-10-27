Singer Chris Brown was given a suspended eight-month jail term by a UK court after he admitted to taking part in a 2023 brawl at a London nightclub. On Monday, the judge ruled that the sentence against the American singer was suspended for a year, meaning Brown will not be imprisoned unless he commits another offence during the period.

Brown, 37, who wore a black face mask, sunglasses and black baseball cap when he arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London, had admitted to affray at a court appearance in July.

"Violence of this kind in a crowded nightclub is serious. It creates an obvious risk, not merely to the person against whom it is directed, but also to others," judge Tony Baumgartner said.



Prosecutors had accused Brown and co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu, also a US national, of carrying out "a vicious and unprovoked attack" in a crowded nightclub "where Brown used a glass bottle as a weapon to strike the victim's head twice".

The guilty plea avoided a trial on several other charges, including attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bottle as an offensive weapon.

Brown, who has sold tens of millions of records worldwide and who has a chequered legal history, had previously denied those charges.

The allegations were related to an incident that took place at Tape, a private members' club in London, on February 19, 2023, while Brown was touring Britain.

The victim, a music producer, was struck several times with a bottle before being pursued, punched and kicked.



"This was not planned violence. It was nevertheless serious violence by two people in a crowded nightclub," the judge said.

Christina Jessah from London's Metropolitan Police said, "This was an inexcusable attack that put a man in hospital. Despite the passage of time and the fact the suspects were no longer in the UK, we were determined that those responsible should face justice," Jessah added.

Brown was bailed on a £5 million ($6.7 million) guarantee last May, allowing him to perform his international tour.

Legal troubles



After the hearing, as Brown left the court, he was greeted by loud cheers from dozens of fans. He briefly posed for photos with some of them before being driven away in a black car. He later posted a video on Instagram making a thumbs-up sign from inside his car.

This is not the first time that the singer has had a brush with the law. The singer is known for mid-2000s hits such as "Kiss, Kiss", as well as a litany of legal troubles, including a US felony conviction for assaulting his former girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

He was convicted of having beaten then-girlfriend Rihanna before the 2009 Grammy Awards, forcing the pop star to miss the gala.

In 2012, Brown was involved in an altercation at a New York nightclub with members of hip-hop star Drake's entourage, during which French basketball player Tony Parker suffered an eye injury after being hit by a thrown glass bottle.

Two years later, Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting a fan in Washington.

Akinlolu, 40, also pleaded guilty to affray over the London incident. He was sentenced to four months' imprisonment suspended for a year.