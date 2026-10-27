/Shah Rukh Khan unveils new poster of King, fans feel its strikingly similar to Dhurandhar 2 poster

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled a new poster of his next film, King, on Tuesday. The poster gives fans a closer look at SRK’s character, with the actor holding a rose between his lips as everything burns in the background. SRK captioned the post with a reference to a hit song from his film Baadshah and wrote, “Aaj phir yaad aaya...Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon…#KING In cinemas 24.12.26”

While Shah Rukh's intense look caught fans' attention, some internet users were quick to compare it with Ranveer Singh's poster in Dhurandhar 2. Many pointed out that King’s poster bore a striking resemblance to the Dhurandhar 2 poster in terms of colour grading, composition and overall aesthetics.

Fans find similarities between King and Dhurandhar 2 posters

One user wrote, "You can try to copy the aesthetic, the fire, and the frame, but you can never be Dhurandhar @iamsrk. ShahRukh Khan #King Poster is Cheap AI-generated Slop."

Another added, "Every masterpiece has its cheap copy."

"The official #King poster has been copied from the #Dhurandhar2 poster....But even after copying, SRK looks like a joker in this poster. Even his own fans didn't like it!!," remarked a viewer.

“Knew someone would drag Dhurandhar into this. Not every similar-looking poster is a copy, bro. If you've got actual proof, show it. Otherwise, comparing two posters and yelling “copy” isn't the flex you think it is," a fan said.

About King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. SRK features in the title role. The film also marks his daughter Suhana Khan’s debut on the big screen. King also features Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. It is set to release in theatres on December 24.

About Dhurandhar 2