/Storm Boelo’s fierce winds push passenger plane onto grass in UK, terrifying landing caught on cam

Scary scenes unfolded at Birmingham Airport in the UK as a Jet2 aircraft briefly veered onto the grass beside the runway while landing due to strong winds during Storm Boelo. The video of the incident went viral. In the video, the aircraft is seen moving off the tarmac as it attempted to land on the runway. bThe incident involved flight LS1310, which was travelling from Venice to Birmingham on Sunday afternoon.
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Jet2 attributed the aircraft's brief deviation to “exceptional weather conditions” brought on by Storm Boelo. The plane, however, returned safely to the tarmac and continued landed safely on the runway. The airport authorities confirmed that the passengers were able to leave the plane normally. Birmingham Airport, located in the West Midlands, was among the areas affected by the stormy conditions.
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Storm Boelo has affected Birmingham and other parts of the West Midlands. It unsettled weather to parts of the UK over the weekend, with strong winds raising concerns about travel disruption. Britain's Met Office forecast that the storm would affect Northern Ireland, Scotland and parts of northern England. More than 82,000 properties went without power due to the storm. Some flights were diverted from landing at Leeds Bradford Airport and others were cancelled. On Sunday morning, winds gusts peaked at 84mph in Argyll and Bute, 83mph in Snowdonia and 82mph in the Inner Hebrides, the Met Office said. Additionally, Britain faced another round of potentially disruptive weather just hours after Storm Boelo, with the Met Office warning that winds could reach 65mph across exposed coastal areas on Monday night.