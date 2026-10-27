/Uganda arrests its 'worst serial killer and cannibal' who hacked 38 people to death

Uganda has arrested a man accused of killing and eating 38 people between 2010 and 2025. Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, announced in an X post on Monday that the country's worst serial killer and cannibal had finally been arrested. Identified as Mujurizi Moses, the man carried out the heinous crimes in Masaka, Ibanda and Kazo districts.

"I am glad to inform our fellow citizens that the security forces have arrested the evil Mujurizi Moses. The worst serial killer and cannibal in Uganda's history," General Kainerugaba wrote. “He killed and ate 38 people between 2010 and 2025 in Masaka, Ibanda and Kazo. We will try him in public and definitely execute him.”

How Moses killed and ate people



Local reports state that Moses targeted entire families. He would break into their homes and attacked them with a machete. Moses also had accomplices who helped him enter the homes and murder everyone. In one case, they drilled a hole through the walls of a pastor and hacked everyone to death.

He also lured people, mostly women, on the pretext of having a relationship with them. He then killed and ate them. This is not the first time that he has been arrested. Moses was taken into custody several times in the past but managed to escape or was freed for several reasons.

Moses's arrest has attracted massive attention