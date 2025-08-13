/Trump offers $1 million before US midterms. What is he asking Americans to report?

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced a $1 million reward for information about voter fraud, making another attempt to cast doubt on the electoral process ahead of the US midterm elections and promote his false claim that he won the 2020 presidential election. "Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past Elections, or the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election, will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

The president did not provide details about how the reward would be financed or administered. With the November 3 elections only eight days away, polls indicate that Democrats are gaining ground as Republicans work to maintain control of both chambers of Congress. A Democratic victory could hinder Trump's legislative agenda and open his administration to congressional investigations during the final two years of his presidency. Trump has repeatedly made unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud, including his claim that he won the 2020 presidential election.

Trump makes fresh election-related promises

The reward announcement comes after a series of extraordinary promises by Trump ahead of the midterm elections. Among them was a proposal to give $5,000 to every adult American citizen if Republicans retain control of both chambers of Congress. The plan would cost more than $1 trillion and require congressional approval. Trump has also linked compensation for veterans who became ill after exposure to contaminated water at a North Carolina military base to a Republican election victory.

Justice Department sues over Alaska Senate election