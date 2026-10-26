/Student-led movement ousts Serbia's longtime leader as protests rage across Europe | GRAVITAS

In November 2024, students hit the streets in Serbia, against the government, following a railway station accident that killed 16 people. In a seismic shift two years later, the student-led movement managed to end Alexander Vucic's 14-year rule in Serbia. Take a look at these visuals, of celebrations at capital Belgrade's Slavija Square. Thousands of people hit the streets to celebrate the defeat of Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party, whom they blamed for deep-rooted corruption.

Belgrade witnessed flares, fireworks and dances, as youngsters cheered and waved the Serbian flag. Supporters of the students' list honked horn and chanted slogans like 'Alexander is gone'. In some places, people turned violent. For instance, angry protesters attacked multiple police convoys outside the building of Serbia's presidency. Tents used by Vucic supporters were also set on fire. Scenes of jubilation were seen at the headquarters of the students' list as well, where supporters danced and hugged each other, to celebrate their victory.

A day earlier, unusually long lines were seen at polling stations in cities and towns across Serbia. With a turnout of close to 70%, the country recorded its highest parliamentary election turnout since 1993. According to the country's poll body, students' list has garnered over 52% of the votes. Conceding defeat in the polls, Vucic hinted that student movement could win 135 to 140 seats, handing it an outright majority in the 250-seat parliament. While urging his supporters to keep calm, the former Serbian president blamed foreign powers for his loss.

After the defeat of its ally Vucic, Russia said that it wanted to keep developing ties with Serbia, but stressed that it takes two to tango. For nearly two years, students have staged rallies across Serbia, accusing the government of widespread corruption and negligence. Their final election rally in Belgrade was attended by nearly one hundred fifty thousand people. Now, what stands out is that this movement has no obvious leader, and fielded candidates from a wider pool of professionals, including academics and doctors. Some of their key promises include freeing the media and courts from political influence, ensuring transparency in public procurement, depoliticisation of public sector and, affordable housing for young families.

Now, this election could also offer a blueprint for other protesters, across Europe, who have taken to the streets in recent weeks, against poor education conditions, lack of future prospects and rising cost of living. Over the weekend, one hundred ten thousand people marched on the streets of Paris, and denounced rising living costs and, growing inequality. While the march was largely peaceful, riot police clashed with protesters towards the end. Smoke drifted through the streets, as police fired tear gas, and protesters launched projectiles. Over 1,300 people were arrested in connection with the violence.