/Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown to be sentenced in London after pleading guilty to nightclub brawl



Chris Brown is due to be sentenced on Monday, October 26 at Southwark Crown Court in London, over a nightclub incident in February 2023. The incident took place at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, where Brown was accused of attacking music producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle.

The 37-year-old Grammy-winning singer had initially denied the allegation. However, prosecutors said surveillance footage captured the fight at the venue, which was crowded with people at the time.

Brown later pleaded guilty to a single count of affray in July.

Chris Brown's guilty plea

According to reports, as part of the agreement following Brown's guilty plea, prosecutors dropped the charges of assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon, identified as a bottle.

Brown's friend Omololu Akinlolu also pleaded guilty to affray in connection with the incident. He is due to be sentenced alongside the singer.

The offence of affray carries a maximum prison sentence of three years in the UK.

Brown left the UK after the 2023 incident but returned to the country in May 2025 for a concert in Manchester. He was subsequently arrested at a hotel in the city in connection with the case.

The singer was later granted bail of £5 million (approximately $6.7 million), allowing him to continue touring in North America and Europe.

He was released on bail again on Friday ahead of his scheduled sentencing on October 26.

Also Read: US singer Chris Brown charged with assault in Britain

Chris Brown career

Brown rose to fame as a teenager in 2005 and has since become one of the biggest names in R&B music. He won his first Grammy Award for Best R&B Album for F.A.M.E. in 2011. In 2025, he won the same category for 11:11 (Deluxe).

His career has also seen several legal controversies. In 2009, Brown was convicted of a felony assault involving his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, shortly before the pair were set to perform at the Grammy Awards.