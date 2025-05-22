Singer Chris Brown was released from a British jail on a $6 million bond. He was accused of an “unprovoked attack” on a man in a London nightclub in 2023, according to the BBC.

Chris Brown is now out of prison

Post the bail hearing, Chris Brown posted on Instagram that he was ready to launch his world tour next month. He wrote, “From the cage to the stage!”

The singer was not present at Southwark Crown Court, where the judge said he must pay a $6 million security fee to the court. A security fee is a financial guarantee to ensure a defendant returns to court. Brown could be asked to forfeit the money if he breaks the bail agreement.

As for his world tour, this is scheduled to start in Amsterdam on June 8.

What was the incident about?

Chris Brown was arrested on May 15 in Manchester, England. He was arrested over an alleged bottle attack that occurred in 2023. He was accused of an unprovoked attack on producer Abe Diaw at London’s Tape Nightclub. Chris had allegedly struck him with a tequila bottle several times and punched and kicked him while he was on the floor.

Chris has a history of being violent with people around him. He was sued for $50 million after allegedly assaulting four concertgoers backstage in Texas. The suit alleges that Brown and his crew severely beat the plaintiffs following the singer’s performance in Ft. Worth, Texas.

After one of the accusers approached him backstage to congratulate him on the show, a member of his entourage reminded Brown that they had issues. According to the suit, Chris Brown and seven to 10 members of his team proceeded to assault the victim as well as others in proximity.