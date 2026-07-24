/Chris Brown’s UK legal battle takes a major turn as singer pleads guilty, assault charges to be dropped

Chris Brown's long-running legal case in the UK has taken a significant turn after the US singer pleaded guilty to affray, leading prosecutors to drop the more serious assault-related charges against him. The development means the case will now proceed directly to sentencing, bringing an end to months of uncertainty over whether Brown would face trial on the additional allegations.

Assault charges against Chris Brown to be dropped

Chris Brown has changed his plea during a hearing at London's Southwark Crown Court, as per the report of NBC. He had previously denied more serious charges over what prosecutors called a vicious attack in 2023. However, in the same report, it has been stated that in return for the guilty plea, prosecutors have dropped charges of assault, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and having an offensive weapon, a bottle.

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“This was a vicious and unprovoked attack by Brown and Akinlolu in a crowded nightclub where Brown used a glass bottle as a weapon to strike the victim’s head twice,” Claire Campbell, a senior prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service, said after the guilty plea.

Chris Brown’s friend and vocal coach Omololu Akinlolu also pleaded guilty to affray. Brown had been free on bail of 5 million pounds ($6.75 million), which allowed him to tour Europe and North America last summer. Judge Tony Baumgartner scheduled the sentencing hearing for October 26, 2026.

Chris Brown's career has been heavily overshadowed by numerous legal issues, accusations of violence, and physical altercations spanning from 2009 to 2025. The most prominent incident was his 2009 felony assault of Rihanna, followed by lawsuits for assault, sexual assault allegations, and a 2025 arrest in Manchester, England, for alleged grievous bodily harm.

About the London assault case

Chris Brown was arrested on May 15 in Manchester, England. He was arrested over an alleged bottle attack that occurred in 2023. He was accused of an unprovoked attack on producer Abe Diaw at London’s Tape Nightclub. Chris had allegedly struck him with a tequila bottle several times and punched and kicked him while he was on the floor.

Earlier report had stated that after getting arrested, he had to pay a $6 million security fee to the court. A security fee is a financial guarantee to ensure a defendant returns to court.

All about Chris Brown

Chris Brown is a highly successful American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor, often dubbed the "King of R&B" for his hit-making ability, extensive chart history, and dynamic performances. Rising to fame in 2005 with "Run It!", he has released numerous platinum-selling albums and hits.

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