/'This pattern is old': Chris Brown reacts to reports of shots fired outside his Los Angeles home

Renowned American singer and dancer Chris Brown is grabbing headlines once again. The ‘Sensational’ hitmaker has reportedly reacted to the reports of a shooting incident which had occurred recently outside his Los Angeles residence. Later, the LAPD even confirmed arresting the suspect as well.

Chris Brown's reaction to shooting incident outside his Los Angeles residence

Taking to his Instagram stories, Chris Brown wrote, AT THIS POINT THIS PATTERN IS OLD. I'm looking at the news like the rest of yall wondering when and where the hell this happened. I've been in my crib this whole time. Ain't heard a gunshot, police, car or anything. DON'T ATTACH MY NAME TO NONE OF THIS BULLS***. I got s*** to do!"

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This statement of Chris Brown comes after a shooting occured outside the singer's Tarzana, Los Angeles home on May 1, leading to the arrest of a 35-year-old Markeith Cungious, as per reports. Reportedly, the incident began as a dispute in which Cungious fired a CO₂-style handgun at a woman's vehicle.

Markeith Cungious was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm and is being held at the Valley Jail on $50,000 bail. It is currently unclear if Chris Brown was home or involved, and the investigation is ongoing.

All about Chris Brown

Chris Brown is a highly successful American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor, often dubbed the "King of R&B" for his hit-making ability, extensive chart history, and dynamic performances. Rising to fame in 2005 with "Run It!", he has released numerous platinum-selling albums and hits.

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His music blends R&B, hip-hop, and pop, with recent success including the Grammy-winning 2023 album 11:11. Apart from his music career, he has also showcased his acting skills in movies such as Stomp the Yard and This Christmas.