/Chris Brown welcomes baby boy with Jada Wallace, becomes father of four | See pic

American R&B artist Chris Brown has welcomed his fourth child, a baby boy, with girlfriend Jada Wallace. The couple took to social media on Sunday to reveal the news, putting an end to months of speculation regarding Wallace's pregnancy.

Wallace shares first photo

Wallace shared the first photo of her baby boy on Instagram on April 27, along with a couple of black-and-white maternity photos. The last slide features a hospital image of her holding the newborn, and fans can't stop congratulating the new parents.

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Captioning the post, she wrote, "Purest love."

Chris Brown comments on the post

While it was not a joint post, Brown reportedly confirmed the news in the comments section. "Taurus Gang," he wrote along with heart emojis. While the couple has not officially disclosed the baby’s name or gender, Brown’s mother, Joyce Hawkins, hinted in the comment section that the newborn is a boy. Reacting to the post, she wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS!!! HES JUST PERFECT! SENDING LOVE ALWAYS!!"

Speculation around Wallace's pregnancy

The speculations around Wallace’s pregnancy began in early 2026, when she was seen with Brown during Paris Fashion Week, including at the Amiri Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show.

At the time, several photos and videos from the event went viral, with netzines pointing to what appeared to be a baby bump. However, neither addressed the rumours.

Wallace shares first photo of baby boy Photograph: (Instagram)

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The buzz grew stronger weeks later when Diamond Brown, who shares a daughter with the singer, reportedly made remarks on social media. "Leave me and mines alone. worry about your new baby on the way," she wrote in a post.

She later clarified her stance, stating, "I AM THE MAIN PARENT. I’m with my child day in and day out. Wait till that baby come out."

Chris Brown becomes father of four