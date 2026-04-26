/Wuthering Heights OTT: Jacob Elordi-Margot Robbie's film to stream on THIS platform

Wuthering Heights, helmed by Emerald Fennell and starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in lead roles will be soon making its way to digital platforms after a theatrical run. In addition, an American Sign Language (ASL) version will reportedly be available exclusive on the same streaming platform.

When and where can you watch Wuthering Heights?

Emily Brontë's adaptation of the classic novel of the same name is all set to stream on HBO Max from May 1. Taking to Instagram, the official page of the streaming giant shared a clip from the movie and wrote in the caption, "Coming May 1. #WutheringHeights."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Netizens flooded the comment section with excitement, and one user wrote, "Okay, this was absolutely brilliant." Another user wrote, "I will be cryinggggg on May 1st." "Best Gothic romance movie", wrote the third user.

As per the report of Variety, an American Sign Language (ASL) will also stream on HBO, which will be performed by ASL dubbers Leila Hanaumi (Barbie with ASL) and Giovanni Maucere (Superman with ASL) and directed by Justin Jackerso (It: Welcome to Derry with ASL). It will mark the first romance title available to stream in ASL on HBO Max with two dubbers.

All about Wuthering Heights

Written and directed by Emerald Fennell and loosely inspired by Emily Brontë's 1847 novel Wuthering Heights. The film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff. Other cast members include Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clues and Ewan Mitchell, among others.