/Wuthering Heights OTT: Jacob Elordi-Margot Robbie's film to stream on THIS platform

Wuthering Heights, helmed by Emerald Fennell and starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in lead roles will be soon making its way to digital platforms after a theatrical run. In addition, an American Sign Language (ASL) version will reportedly be available exclusive on the same streaming platform.
When and where can you watch Wuthering Heights?
Emily Brontë's adaptation of the classic novel of the same name is all set to stream on HBO Max from May 1. Taking to Instagram, the official page of the streaming giant shared a clip from the movie and wrote in the caption, "Coming May 1. #WutheringHeights."
Also Read: Wuthering Heights X review: Netizens call Jacob Elordi-Margot Robbie starrer 'futile', 'dumbified' take on original story
Netizens flooded the comment section with excitement, and one user wrote, "Okay, this was absolutely brilliant." Another user wrote, "I will be cryinggggg on May 1st." "Best Gothic romance movie", wrote the third user.
Also Read: Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi on their bond while filming Wuthering Heights: 'Never want it to end...'
Trending Stories
As per the report of Variety, an American Sign Language (ASL) will also stream on HBO, which will be performed by ASL dubbers Leila Hanaumi (Barbie with ASL) and Giovanni Maucere (Superman with ASL) and directed by Justin Jackerso (It: Welcome to Derry with ASL). It will mark the first romance title available to stream in ASL on HBO Max with two dubbers.
Also Read: Fair chance or favouritism? Margot Robbie-Jacob Elordi's Wuthering Heights hit with claims of 'in-house' casting
All about Wuthering Heights
Written and directed by Emerald Fennell and loosely inspired by Emily Brontë's 1847 novel Wuthering Heights. The film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff. Other cast members include Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clues and Ewan Mitchell, among others.
Wuthering Heights had its world premiere in Los Angeles on January 28, 2026, and will be released by Warner Bros. Pictures on February 1. It released in cinemas on February 13. Anthony Wills composed the score for the film after having worked with Fennell on Saltburn, with Charlie XCX's contribution of an album of original songs. The lead single, House, featuring Welsh musician John Cale, was released on November 10, 2025, alongside a music video directed by Mitch Ryan.