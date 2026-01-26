/Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi on their bond while filming Wuthering Heights: 'Never want it to end...'

Wuthering Heights, featuring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in lead roles, is set to release in a few days, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the duo on big screens. Recently the Hollywood duo spoke candidly about the strong bond they developed while they were shooting for the film. Let's delve in to know more.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's bond on the set of Wuthering Heights

As per the report of Vogue Australia, both the actors admitted to their connection for the film scenes with other colleagues. In the conversation, Jacob stated, "I really didn't like shooting when Margot wasn't there. To this, Margot replied, "I hated shooting when you weren't there. I was like, This is just not right. Love them more than anything. But I was like, He's mine!"

She further stated, "I'm so codependent with people I work with, and I love everyone so much, and I'm always that person who's so devastated when a job's over, and I never want it to end. I think I developed that quite quickly with Jacob too."

All about Wuthering Heights

Written and directed by Emerald Fennell and loosely inspired by Emily Brontë's 1847 novel Wuthering Heights. The film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff. Other cast members include Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clues and Ewan Mitchell, among others.

Wuthering Heights will have its world premiere in Los Angeles on January 28, 2026, and will be released by Warner Bros. Pictures on February 13. It is slated to release in IMAX theatres.