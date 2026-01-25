/The Bride of Habaek to Start-Up: K-dramas showcasing versatility of Nam Joo Hyuk

From being a model to appearing in music videos to becoming a lead actor in shows, Nam Joo Hyuk has established himself as one of the renowned actors on a global level. Read more to know few of the show he has been featured in.
South Korean actor Nam Joo Hyuk made his breakthrough in the showbiz industry with his roles in Who Are You: School 2015 and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, which even earned him international recognition. His other roles include Twenty-Five Twenty-One and Start-Up, which established his star status. Here are a few of the shows of Nam Joo Hyuk you should check out.
The South Korean drama follows the story of two twin sisters, who are orphans, who get separated when one of them gets adopted. However, fate brings them together during their darkest hours as their lives get switched.
The romance drama tells the story of Hong Seol, a student from a poor family, falls in love with Yoo Jung, a rich and handsome man with psychopathic tendencies. The couple faces many issues due to the differences in their personalities.
The time-travel story is about Ha-jin, who travels 1000 years back in time and lands in the era of the Goryeo Dynasty as a young girl named Hae-soo. Ha-jin, now trapped in another person's body, becomes involved in a power struggle against various vicious contenders to the throne.
It tells the story of an egotistical deity, Ha-baek, who travels to Earth to find a magical stone. He seeks aid from a psychiatrist, So-ah, who immediately rejects him, and his journey becomes harder when three gods appear.
The sports drama is all about Kim Bok-joo, a weightlifter, who gets attracted to a fitness doctor and is even ready to lose weight for him. However, her childhood friend, a talented swimmer, inspires her to achieve her dreams.
Start-up is about how a host engages in an insightful conversation with the pioneer and founder of a startup pertaining to a particular industry to know about their professional journey, philosophy, and key to success.
The romance drama tells the story of a teenage fencer, who pursues big ambitions in a time when dreams seem out of reach, and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life.
The thriller show focuses on Kim Ji Yong, a student at the police academy, who lost his mother at the hands of a local gangster when he was young; he becomes a vigilante and kills criminals.