The Bride of Habaek to Start-Up: K-dramas showcasing versatility of Nam Joo Hyuk

Published: Jan 25, 2026, 20:19 IST | Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 20:19 IST

From being a model to appearing in music videos to becoming a lead actor in shows, Nam Joo Hyuk has established himself as one of the renowned actors on a global level. Read more to know few of the show he has been featured in.

Popular k-dramas of Nam Joo Hyuk
Popular k-dramas of Nam Joo Hyuk

South Korean actor Nam Joo Hyuk made his breakthrough in the showbiz industry with his roles in Who Are You: School 2015 and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, which even earned him international recognition. His other roles include Twenty-Five Twenty-One and Start-Up, which established his star status. Here are a few of the shows of Nam Joo Hyuk you should check out.

Who Are You: School 2015
Who Are You: School 2015

The South Korean drama follows the story of two twin sisters, who are orphans, who get separated when one of them gets adopted. However, fate brings them together during their darkest hours as their lives get switched.

Cheese in the Trap
Cheese in the Trap

The romance drama tells the story of Hong Seol, a student from a poor family, falls in love with Yoo Jung, a rich and handsome man with psychopathic tendencies. The couple faces many issues due to the differences in their personalities.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

The time-travel story is about Ha-jin, who travels 1000 years back in time and lands in the era of the Goryeo Dynasty as a young girl named Hae-soo. Ha-jin, now trapped in another person's body, becomes involved in a power struggle against various vicious contenders to the throne.

The Bride of Habaek
The Bride of Habaek

It tells the story of an egotistical deity, Ha-baek, who travels to Earth to find a magical stone. He seeks aid from a psychiatrist, So-ah, who immediately rejects him, and his journey becomes harder when three gods appear.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

The sports drama is all about Kim Bok-joo, a weightlifter, who gets attracted to a fitness doctor and is even ready to lose weight for him. However, her childhood friend, a talented swimmer, inspires her to achieve her dreams.

Start-Up
Start-Up

Start-up is about how a host engages in an insightful conversation with the pioneer and founder of a startup pertaining to a particular industry to know about their professional journey, philosophy, and key to success.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Twenty-Five Twenty-One

The romance drama tells the story of a teenage fencer, who pursues big ambitions in a time when dreams seem out of reach, and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life.

Vigilante
Vigilante

The thriller show focuses on Kim Ji Yong, a student at the police academy, who lost his mother at the hands of a local gangster when he was young; he becomes a vigilante and kills criminals.

