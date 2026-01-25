/Are Ben Affleck and Brooks Nader Dating? Here's what we know

Ben Affleck and Brooks Nader have reportedly caught the love bug. But, are the duo really romancing each other or is it just another rumor? Brooks Nadar has responded to the viral claims and has explained in detail whether it's the truth or not. Let's delve in to know what exactly Nader says.

Is something brewing between Ben Affleck and Brooks Nader?

Reports suggest that Brooks responded to the alleged pairing of her with Ben Affleck in a comment on gossip blogger Deuxmoi. She wrote, "Haven't met him in my life. Ben Affleck has stayed out of the romance limelight ever since his marriage to Jennifer Lopez hit the rocks.

Brooks' love life has always been the topic of discussion and has been connected to several famous faces over the past couple of years. She had dated Gleb Savchenko on and off for seven months before they broke up in April. Reportedly, after she had attended the US Open in August, Jimmy Kimmel enquired about her romance with tennis star Jannik Sinner.

Who is Brooks Nader?

Brooks Nader, born in Louisiana, is the daughter of Gardner Nader, a senior financial advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors, and his wife, Holland Pryor Greene. Her entry to the showbiz industry goes way back to 2018, in which Nader had a minor role as Orderly Lisa in the action crime film Backtrace.

In 2019, Nader won the 2019 Swim Search open casting call to be photographed as a model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Since then, there has been no looking back. Since then, she was featured in the magazine again in 2020, 2021, and 2022 and walked in fashion shows during Miami Swim Week. In 2023, she became a cover girl for the magazine, appearing alongside Kim Petras, Megan Fox, and Martha Stewart.