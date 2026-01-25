Natalie Portman highlights the failure to recognise women-directed films in 2026 Oscar nominations: 'You just see the barriers...'

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman had recently attended the Sundance Film Festival on January 24 for the premiere of the latest film, The Gallerist. During the press conference, the Thor actress called out the Academy Awards for overlooking the women-directed movies in the 2026 nominations. Let's delve into knowing more.

What did Natalie Portman say about the 2026 Oscar nominations?

As per the report of Variety, the interaction took place ahead of the world premiere of The Gallerist at this year's festival. In regard to the Oscar nominations of 2026, the actress stated, "So many of the best films I saw this year were made by women. You just see the barriers at entry level because so many were not recognised at awards time."

She further stated, "Between Sorry Baby and Left-Handed Girl and Hedda and The Testament of Ann Lee, there are extraordinary films this year that I think a lot of people are enjoying and loving but are not getting the accolades they deserve."

Speaking about the brutality of ICE, the Black Swan actress responded, "It's really impossible not to talk about what is happening right now and the brutality of ICE and how it has to stop immediately. But, also, there's a beautiful community that Americans are showing right now. They're showing up for each other, protecting each other and fighting for their freedom. It's a bittersweet moment to celebrate something we're so proud of against the backdrop of our nation in pain."

All about Natalie Portman's film The Gallerist

The Gallerist is helmed by Cathy Yan and stars Jenna Ortega, Sterling K. Brown, Zach Galifianakis, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The Gallerist premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2026, followed by a theatrical release later in the year.