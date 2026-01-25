/Linkin Park's Bengaluru concert: Emily Armstrong's THIS gesture wins love and praise from fans | Watch

American rock band Linkin Park made their much-anticipated debut in India. The group performed at Bengaluru's Brigade Innovation Gardens and was welcomed with loud cheers from the audience. The concert marked the first appearance of the band as part of their ongoing From Zero World Tour. But one of the main highlights from their performance has now gone viral, earning praise from fans.

Linkin Park's energetic performance in India

During the performance, the lead vocalist of the group, Emily Armstrong, was seen wearing a gamusa, a traditional textile from Assam, which became a viral sensation on social media. Several videos of the performance have become the talk of the town.

One user shared a clip on X and wrote, "Bengaluru meets Assam at a Linkin Park concert! During their January 23 show, a fan tossed an Assamese gamusa on stage. Emily Armstrong wore it proudly during Faint before returning it to the crowd. Pure cultural love!"

Several other users commented on social media sharing it, and one user wrote, "Sanskari growl." Another user wrote, "Bro, Chester aside, Emily was fantastic last night!"

About Linkin Park and their latest ongoing world tour

The band's current lineup consists of vocalist/rhythm guitarist/keyboardist Mike Shinoda, lead guitarist Brad Delson, DJ/turntablist Joe Hahn, bassist Dave Farrell, vocalist Emily Armstrong, and drummer Colin Brittain.

The lineup for the band's first seven studio albums included lead vocalist Chester Bennington and drummer Rob Bourdon; after Bennington's suicide in July 2017, the band endured a seven-year hiatus, during which Bourdon chose to depart from the band.