/Fair chance or favouritism? Margot Robbie-Jacob Elordi's Wuthering Heights hit with claims of 'in-house' casting

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's much-anticipated film, Wuthering Heights, is just a few days away from its release. With the premieres, the bond between the lead couple has become the talk of the town. Ever since the trailer of the upcoming romantic starrer had been unveiled, netizens have been curious about the casting and the plotline differing from the novel. However, a recent report has emerged that the Wuthering Heights casting has been hit with 'cosy stitch-up' claims.

Questions raised over Wuthering Heights casting process

According to a report by the Daily Mail, as an insider has claimed, Wuthering Heights' behind-the-scenes decisions have prompted anger and disappointment, and they stated, “It was all a big stitch-up.”

Reportedly, the use of production company LuckyChap Entertainment, which is run by Margot Robbie with her British husband, Tom Ackerley, and two of their best friends, is behind the production of the film. Interestingly, the same production house had also produced two previous hits, Saltburn and Promising Young Woman. It was Margot Robbie who had sought Fennell to play the role of Catherine Earnshaw.

In addition, the report of the signing of Jacob Elordi is also an interesting twist in the case, as he had played the role of aristocrat Felix Catton in Saltburn. The insider had stated, "It has all the potential to be the biggest film of the year, yet the cast had never been decided over WhatsApp. This is a group of friends who have worked together many times. What about all of the brilliant talent in the UK?"

“There are so many young stars who could have been chosen, but, instead, it has all stayed in-house, as a little private members' club. It is wonderful to see such a young and vibrant production company doing well and Emerald choosing them, but it would be great if perhaps these roles were dished out more fairly,” the insider stated.

What do we know about the Wuthering Heights film?

Written and directed by Emerald Fennell and loosely inspired by Emily Brontë's 1847 novel Wuthering Heights. The film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff. Other cast members include Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clues and Ewan Mitchell, among others.