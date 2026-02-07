The family feud of the Beckhams has spilt out into public ever since Brooklyn's parents and his wife, Nicola Peltz, which prompted Victoria to make several attempts to repair the relationship through minor gestures on social media. Amidst this, reports say Brooklyn Beckham and his wife are planning to adopt a child.

Are Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz planning to make their family bigger?

As per the report of The Sun, a source close to the couple said that they want a brood of children and at least one to not be biologically theirs. They said, "This is a subject Nicola and Brooklyn firmly align on. They both want a brood of children, and for at least one to be adopted."

The source further stated, "They both know they come from a place of unimagined privilege and therefore strongly want to give back, offering a disadvantaged baby or child the best possible life. They have talked extensively about it. Nicola apparently weighs 90 lbs now, having lost the pounds for her next movie role, meaning carrying a child of her own right now does not seem possible."

Brooklyn Beckham accusing mother and more details

The 26-year-old Brooklyn Beckham took to his Instagram account and shared a long six-page note in which he said he accused his mother of making him uncomfortable with her inappropriate dance in front of hundreds of guests at his wedding. In the statement he explained, "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled; I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone," Brooklyn Beckham wrote. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

Brooklyn also mentioned that his parents had been controlling his narrative for a long time and that he was done being controlled. He said his mom "cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour" and "attempted to bribe" him into signing away the rights to his name before he got married.

