/'Best Decision I Ever Made': Priyanka Chopra drops rare throwback photos with Nick Jonas



Priyanka Chopra recently took over the internet by sharing some unseen photos with her husband, Nick Jonas. Revisiting their journey from early dating days to marriage, the global star also dedicated a deeply romantic post to the singer that left fans in awe.

Priyanka Chopra shares unseen photos

Chopra dropped a carousel of rare throwback pictures on Instagram that featured several intimate moments from their relationship, including travel memories and snapshots away from the spotlight. Alongside the images, what melted the hearts of the netizens was a long and emotional message that she wrote for Nick Jonas.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"There aren’t enough words to express myself but I’ll try… You are what dreams are made of,” she wrote. “Find yourself someone who not only loves and respects you but cherishes you like treasure and isn’t afraid to show it.”

"The best decision"

Chopra called Nick "the best decision I ever made." Praising Jonas she said, "I’m so in awe of your endless talent. You’re the most honest and sincere person I’ve ever known.. and the most beautiful part of it is.. it’s just who you are. You don’t even try. You are the reason I smile everyday. Thank you for being mine. These pictures are from our early days but it still feels like yesterday."

Shoutout to Nick Jonas' new album

In her post, Chopra also gave a shoutout to Jonas' new solo album, Sunday Best. "I’m so proud of this album. You poured your soul into every note and every lyric," she said. "It takes a really secure person to be able to reach down so deep and share it with the world. I love you endlessly."

As soon as the post surfaced, fans flooded the comment section with love. Nick Jonas responded with “My everything,” accompanied by a red heart emoji. "They restored my faith," one fan wrote. "So wholesome when a man cares so much n makes his woman feel special," another said. "Love love love… Stay Blessed always," read the third comment.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in The Bluff, an action drama slated to release on February 25. She is also set to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It will hit theatres on April 7, 2027.