/Nick Jonas talks about daughter Malti's challenging premature birth, 'had 6 blood transfusions'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas faced a challenging time when their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was born. The couple welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January 2022, and she recently celebrated her fourth birthday.

Reflecting on the circumstances surrounding Malti's birth, Nick Jonas shared the intense experience they went through due to her premature arrival. Although they were expecting her in April, she was born on 20 Jan.

Nick Jonas recalls daughter Malti's premature birth as intense

Recalling the birth, the singer on the Wednesday (Feb 4), episode of Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast shared that Malti, “came to the world under, sort of, very intense circumstances.”

“We were expecting her to arrive in April of the year she was born, and we get a call that it’s going to be sooner. So basically, we went into action," he shared.

The couple expressed their amazement at how quickly their daughter has grown, with Nick writing, "I can’t believe it. Our little angel is four."



Sharing the day she was born, the 33-year-old musician shared,“We got to the hospital, and she came out. She was 1 pound, 11 ounces, and ... purple.”

"These angels at the NICU resuscitated her in that moment, and got her taken care of really quickly and intubated and everything else," he explained.

Malti stayed at the hospital for three and a half months.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka did a 12-hour hospital shift

Following the unexpected birth that was three months before the due date, Nick and Priyanka would have to take 12-hour shifts at the hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions.

and Priyanka, 43, "would basically do 12-hour shifts at the hospital for three and a half months."

The singer shared how Malti, "fought every day for three and a half months and slowly started to gain some weight." She received six blood transfusions in the first three months of her birth.

"I feel like she knows how she entered the world and what that first chapter of her life was like," the musician shared as he shared gratitude over how everything is normal and great today.

"And so every day is a gift, and you can actually feel it in her in the way that she behaves and how exciting everything is," he said.

Four years down the line, Nick and Priyanka are living a happy life with their daughter and often share videos and photos of her. In January, the couple celebrated their daughter Malti Marie's fourth birthday with a Little Mermaid-themed party