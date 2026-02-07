/Halle Berry is finally engaged to Van Hunt after years of dating: 'I did not say 'no'

Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry is engaged. After months of speculation, Berry has shared the big news with the world that she and musician Van Hunt are engaged.

After initially saying no to Hunt’s proposal, Berry has finally said yes and decided to marry. The big revelation came during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The couple have been dating for over six years.

During her appearance on Thursday, the Monster’s Ball actress shared that she is finally ready to take the next big step, confirming that she is happy to be engaged after initially being hesitant to the proposal.

“There’s some confusion,” she told Fallon on The Tonight Show. “It's going around that I, that my guy Van Hunt—I've been dating him now for almost six years—well, there's some confusion that he asked to marry me and I said no.”

When Fallon asked, “But that’s not the case?" On this Halle said, “No, that’s not the case. I did not say ‘no,’ we just don’t have a date. Of course, I said ‘yes, I would marry him.’"

Berry went on to show off her engagement ring. “Thank you. He did put a little ring on it," on this Fallon added, “Oh, a little."

The big news comes after the Hunt shared he had proposed to Berry. But things are on hold. In June 2025, Hunt told Today.com, “I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold, as you can see." He added, “It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her."

The couple had been quite vocal about their relationship. In Sept 2020, Berry revealed that she's dating Hunt and they have been strong ever since.