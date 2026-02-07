/February 2026 watchlist: New theatres and OTT releases- from O'Romeo to The Bluff and more

February 2026 offers an amazing lineup of entertainment, featuring theatrical thrills like O' Romeo, Assi, and Vadh 2. Whereas the OTT mix includes Bridgerton S4 Part 2, The Bluff, and many more. Check the combined list of horror, romance, and intense drama set to release this month.
February 2026 is packed with interesting theatrical and OTT releases across genres. From intense thrillers and dark love stories to animation and classic horror, the month has something for every kind of audience. Whether you’re planning a Valentine’s Day movie or just want a solid weekend binge-watch, here’s a look at the films releasing this month.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: February 25, 2026
The Bluff is an action-thriller set in the 19th-century Caribbean, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Ercell Bodden, a former pirate known as Bloody Mary. While trying to spend the rest of her life in peace, her past resurfaces when her old, vengeful crew, Connor (Karl Urban), tracks her down, forcing her to use brutal, violent methods to protect her family.
Where to watch: In Theatres
Release Date: February 13, 2026
Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main blends romance with an intense survival thriller. The film, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, follows a couple who find themselves trapped in a pool after a fun adventure goes wrong. Their situation turns terrifying when a deadly crocodile enters the water, leaving them with no escape. What starts as a lighthearted trip quickly becomes a fight for survival, testing their courage and emotions. Blending romance, adrenaline, and new-age storytelling, the film promises an experience that will transform an ordinary date into an unforgettable memory, making it the ideal experience for audiences looking for something more than the ordinary Valentine's Day binge.
Where to watch: In Theatres
Release Date: February 13, 2026
Starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia, O’ Romeo is one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film promises an impressive blend of creative vision, star power, and scale. It marks the much-awaited reunion of Bhardwaj and Kapoor, a celebrated director–actor duo known for some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable, performance-driven films. The project also brings together two cinematic heavyweights, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Vishal Bhardwaj, making O’ Romeo, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, a major Valentine’s Week release arriving in theatres on 13th February 2026.
Where to watch: In Theatres
Release Date: February 6, 2026
Vadh 2 reunites Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in a story about ordinary people being pushed to their breaking point by a system that refuses to help them. The film once again raises a difficult question, what happens when the system completely fails those who depend on it? Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, Vadh 2 promises another slow, intense thriller driven by strong performances and moral tension.
Where to watch: In Theatres
Release Date: February 13, 2026
Based on Don Winslow’s popular novel, Crime 101 brings a classic cop and criminal story to the big screen. Set in Los Angeles, the film follows master thief Mike Davis, played by Chris Hemsworth, whose carefully planned heists along the 101 freeway have kept the police guessing for years. Chased by Lou Lubesnick, played by Mark Ruffalo, a determined detective who refuses to let the case go. With Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan, and Jennifer Jason Leigh also part of the cast, Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the movie in English and Hindi language.
Where to watch: In Theatres
Release Date: February 20, 2026
GOAT is an animated sports comedy set in a world entirely populated by animals. The story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams of playing a sport called ‘Roar Ball,’ a fast, physical sport dominated by much larger animals. When Will finally gets a chance to play professionally, he must prove that size doesn’t define talent or determination. Directed by Tyree Dillihay and co-directed by Adam Rosette, the film features voice performances by Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Nicola Coughlan, and Stephen Curry, who is also a producer. With bright visuals, humour, and a familiar underdog story, the film will be available in English and Hindi both.
Where to watch: In Theatres
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the upcoming Hindi-language film features Tapsee Pannu as Raavi, a fearless lawyer who fights for justice in a case of sexual assault, combating a corrupt system, patriarchy, and a society that often overlooks such crimes.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 26, 2026
The first instalment of the romantic series was released on January 29, following Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) as he navigates a Cinderella-inspired romance with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), a mysterious woman he meets at a masquerade ball.
Where to watch: In Theatres
Release Date: February 20, 2026
The film features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in a romantic story set in a fast-moving city. It follows two young dreamers trying to balance love, ambition, and heartbreak while finding their place in an urban world that doesn’t slow down for anyone. It captures the energy, confusion, and emotional struggles of today’s youth, focusing on both the excitement of chasing dreams and the reality of facing setbacks along the way.
Where to watch: In Theatres
Release Date: February 27, 2026
Ghostface returns in Scream 7, continuing one of the most iconic horror franchises of all time. This time, the danger becomes personal when the killer targets the daughter of Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell. She is forced to confront her past once again to protect her family. Directed by Kevin Williamson, the film promises classic slasher thrills while staying true to the franchise’s self-aware style. With familiar faces and new characters joining the story, Paramount Pictures India will release Scream 7 in Indian theatres on February 27th.