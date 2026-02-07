/February 2026 watchlist: New theatres and OTT releases- from O'Romeo to The Bluff and more

Where to watch: In Theatres

Release Date: February 13, 2026

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main blends romance with an intense survival thriller. The film, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, follows a couple who find themselves trapped in a pool after a fun adventure goes wrong. Their situation turns terrifying when a deadly crocodile enters the water, leaving them with no escape. What starts as a lighthearted trip quickly becomes a fight for survival, testing their courage and emotions. Blending romance, adrenaline, and new-age storytelling, the film promises an experience that will transform an ordinary date into an unforgettable memory, making it the ideal experience for audiences looking for something more than the ordinary Valentine's Day binge.