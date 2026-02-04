/Jacob Elordi reveals suffering second-degree burns during filming of Wuthering Heights

Wuthering Heights, one of the most-anticipated films, featuring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in main roles, is set to release in a few days. As the cast is busy promoting the movie, Jacob Elordi had recently revealed how he had suffered a second-degree burn in the midst of the shoot and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Jacob Elordi on injuring himself while filming Wuthering Heights

In an interaction with Esquire, Jacob Elordi shared the filming was disrupted after an accident involving himself. He said, “If Daniel Day-Lewis were playing Heathcliff, he would have come in with scars. I said, 'Well, I'm going to go away and maim myself on the weekend to prove to you that I'm Heathcliff! That night I went home, and the house I was staying in had a steam shower: a brass knob that steam came out of the wall from.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further stated, "The full story is that, when I was doing Frankenstein, I had so much make-up in my fingers and in my feet all the time, and I left it on for the whole shoot because I couldn't be bothered washing it all off. As Heathcliff, I was covered in mange and dirt, and I thought, "I am not going to do that again; I'm going to clean my feet properly every night and come in to work fresh the next day."

“So I went to clean my feet, and I leaned back, and my back seared into the steam knob, and I stood up screaming; it tore up my back. When I went to work on Monday, I had a second-degree burn,” Jacob said.

All about upcoming film Wuthering Heights

Written and helmed by Emerald Fennell and loosely inspired by Emily Brontë's 1847 novel, Wuthering Heights stars Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff. The film will also feature Hong Chau, Shazas Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell, among others.

Wuthering Heights premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on January 28, 2026, and will be released in theatres by Warner Bros. Pictures on February 13. It is slated to release in IMAX theatres.