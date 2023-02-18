Chris Brown surprised people still hate him for assaulting Rihanna, slams cancel culture

Chris Brown went on an Instagram rant on Friday. He expressed frustration towards people who still hold a grudge against him for physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. He compared his situation to the public's apparent acceptance of the relationship between Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock, which has involved physical violence. “If y’all still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17-year-old please kiss my whole entire a–,” he wrote. Brown was 19 at the time, though, not 17. He also criticised the idea of "cancel culture" for not holding white artists accountable for dating underage women or assaulting their wives.

He added, "Oh. That’s right.. they are your buddies. No more fake love from me.. Stay out my way or get ran over simple as that!"

He went on to share photos of various white male and female actors and performers, such as Sean Penn, Mel Gibson, Nicolas Cage, Emma Roberts, Carmen Electra, and Josh Brolin, who have faced accusations or charges of abuse. "I got time today," he declared.

Brown was arrested for physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. The incident occurred the night before the 2009 Grammy Awards, and left Rihanna with visible injuries, including a split lip and bruises on her face.

Brown was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats, to which he later pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to five years of probation and 180 days of community labor. The incident sparked widespread media attention and discussion about domestic violence and the responsibility of public figures as role models. Brown and Rihanna have since had an on-and-off relationship and have collaborated on music together, but the details of their personal relationship remain largely private.

While speaking to Oprah Winfrey in 2020, Rihanna said she and Brown are working on their friendship. "We've been working on our friendship again. Now we're very, very close friends. We've built up a trust again... We love each other and we probably always will. And that's not something we're ever going to change. That's not something you can shut off, if you've ever been in love," she said.

