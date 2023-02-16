Rihanna is ready to release a new album: I want it to be this year

After she stunned us all with her exciting pregnancy announcement, Rihanna has another surprise for her fans. This might finally be the year when Rihanna drops an album (yes, the impending one!)

In an interview with British Vogue, Rihanna opened up about being ready to come out with a new album. She said, “I want it to be this year” and added, “Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos. And I need the right background music with the visuals. I can’t just go shoot a video of me talking.”

Rihanna’s last album was Anti. It was released in 2016. The singer revealed she was not coming out with any album post that because Anti had been “my most brilliant album”. She added that she had put pressure on herself to make something equal to or better than her last work.

“So I realised that if I keep waiting until this feels right and perfect and better, maybe it’s going to keep taking forever and maybe it’ll never come out and no, I’m not down to that. So I want to play. And by play, I mean I have my ideas in my head, but I can’t say them out loud yet,” she added.