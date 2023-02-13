It was Riri's night! Highlights from Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 performance

| Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 04:14 PM IST

As DJ Khaled said, it's Riri's Super Bowl! On Sunday, the nine-time Grammy-winning singer made a comeback to live performances after a six-year hiatus and gave a scintillating performance. She kicked off her performance wearing a bright red jumpsuit and revealed in midair that she was expecting her second baby as she cradled her baby bump. At the State Farm Stadium, she delivered her club smashes, including 'Where Have You Been' to 'Only Girl (In the World)' and the time-tested 'We Found Love.' Here we have compiled all the major moments from Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance, from her tribute to the floating stage to Asap Rocky's cute gesture.

Second baby on the way!

Rihanna's performance will surely go down in the history of the Super Bowl. The Barbadian singer, who made a comeback after a six-year hiatus, kicked off her historic performance by revealing that she's expecting her second child. With her baby bump visible, the 34-year-old attended the Super Bowl halftime show dressed in a bright red outfit. Rihana has also become the first pregnant woman to perform at a Super Bowl match.

(Photograph: Twitter )

All things red!

While we all eagerly waited to see what Rihanna would be wearing and how many dresses she would change into, this time she decided to stick to one dress. It was a little upsetting, but she's Rihanna's and knows how to win hearts! Rihanna looked stunning in a bright red jumpsuit with a gleaming bustier during her Super Bowl performance. Keeping things comfortable, she wore a pair of sneakers. She accessorised her look with diamond-studded jewellery. Her outfit was from Loewe and Alaïa. The songstress added extra glam to her look with the two custom-made coats She kicked off her performance with a leather puffer and finished her 13-minute performance with an oversized coat.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Rihanna's way of promoting

Rihanna dons many hats! In the middle of her performance, Rihanna reminded everyone that she has many businesses to run as she grabbed a Fenty Beauty compact from her dancers.

The beauty mogul, who was wearing an Alaia and a Loewe jumpsuit, added extra glam to her look with the bright red lipstick. For the unfamiliar, the Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick that the singer was donning was launched during halftime. However, not only this, but she brought the attention of millions of fans to her beauty line in the mid of her performance as she used her Fenty Beauty Instant Setting and Blotting Powder for a quick touchup.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Asap Rocky's cute gesture

Asap Rocky is a proud partner! The rapper, who is going to be a father for the second time, has become the talk of the internet for his cute gesture. While her pregnant girlfriend was performing, A$AP Rocky was seen recording Rihanna.



(Photograph: Twitter )

The floating stage

The floating stage on which Rihanna performed alongside the dancers was the highlight of the Super Bowl night, not her singing or her appearance. The megastar appeared in midair in the stadium on a floating stage and danced as the shining bar-like stage moved up and down. It was visually fascinating.



(Photograph: Twitter )

A Sweet tribute

Rihanna's super bowl performance was a sweet tribute to the late fashion icon André Leon Talley, who died in January 2022 at the age of 73. At the end of her performance, the Barbadian singer wore an Alaïa floor-sweeping red leather jacket and with this look, she paid homage to Talley’s signature look, which he often used to wear. Talley’s official Instagram page also shared a photo of Talley wearing the baggy jacket and Rihanna's performance photo and captioned the post with 'Umbrella' lyrics: “When the sun shines, we’ll shine together. Told you I’ll be here forever… said I’ll always be your friend.”

(Photograph: Twitter )

Dance moves!

Rihanna's dance moves were something to die for! The singer made a historic return to the stage, and she made sure that every little moment of her performance was fascinating.

(Photograph: Twitter )