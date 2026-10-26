/US Midterms: Trump targets Norway over Nobel Peace Prize snub, likens Abdul El-Sayed to 9/11 hijackers

US President Donald Trump, while addressing a poll rally in Michigan, targeted Democrat candidate Abdul El-Sayed and directed sharp, vulgar language at Norway, citing the Nobel Peace Prize snub. Taking a U-turn from his stance of welcoming migrants from countries like Norway and Sweden, he said that citizens from Norway are no longer welcome to immigrate to the United States because the Oslo-based Nobel Committee did not award him the Nobel Peace Prize. He categorised Norway in his list of "shit ‌house countries."

"I am not in love with Norway. Frankly, Norway sucks!" Trump said at a rally in Michigan. "Norway has become a shit house country, actually," Trump ‌added, ⁠using a term that he has previously applied to Haiti, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. He said he understood why he didn't get the prize in 2025, noting it was "too early," but insisted he should have received it this year.

Trump slams El Sayed

Escalating his anti-Muslim rhetoric against Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, Trump urged Jewish voters to not support him. He said those supporting him should “be ashamed of themselves.” “Michigan needs to stand up and fight,” Trump said Sunday as he tried to boost Republican candidates running in the Nov. 3 midterm elections in Michigan. “Stop a jihadist from walking into the Capitol.” He went on to compare El-Sayed to the attackers who took over United Flight 93 during the September 11, ‌2001, attacks.

What Trump said in Georgia rally?

Just a day ago, addressing a poll rally in Perry, Georgia, US President Donald Trump revived his “shithouse countries” remark, saying the US should take immigrants from Nordic nations such as Norway, Sweden and Denmark. He also blamed immigration for unrest in France and reiterating his description of countries including Libya, Yemen, Haiti and Somalia as “shithouse countries."

Trump told the crowd: “And I said, why do we always have to take people from shithouse countries? Why can’t we take people from like, well, Norway, Sweden. Why not Denmark?” He spoke of “armies of migrants from terror infested countries like Libya, Yemen, Haiti, Somalia,” and asked the crowd: “Remember what I call them? Shithouse countries. Remember the heat I took from the Democrats?”