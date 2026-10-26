Rahul Gandhi’s convoy vehicles collide on UP expressway while en route to court

Vehicles in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy collided with an ambulance on Uttar Pradesh expressway while he was travelling to court. The incident occurred en route to his court appearance in Sultanpur. Congress MP is reportedly safe following the collision. The collision took place on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. There was no immediate information on injuries or the extent of damage to the vehicles.

The hearing in Sultanpur was about a 2018 defamation case. He was to appear before a special MP-MLA court. HT reported quoting a Congress worker that Gandhi had reached the court following the accident.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the accident, reported news agency PTI. The SIT will investigate the circumstances leading to the collision and examine whether any negligence or lapses in security, escort arrangements or traffic management contributed to the accident, an official statement said.

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