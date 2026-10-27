/‘After Breaking Bad, Prison Break has begun in Tamil Nadu’: Stalin turns sarcastic in slamming Vijay govt over Theni jailbreak

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK chief MK Stalin seemed to be at his sarcastic best as he slammed the CM Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday over a jailbreak incident in Theni, where 17 prisoners escaped.

Stalin alleged major lapses in prison security and law and order and said the state has reached such a pathetic situation that the people have to protect themselves. Stalin also referred to the recent escape of two prisoners from Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.

In an X post loaded with sarcasm, Stalin invoked the television series ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Prison Break’ to criticise the government over the recent jailbreaks.

“Following Breaking Bad, Prison Break has now begun in Tamil Nadu too! I thought the government was only failing to monitor criminals released on bail. But the state of affairs is such that even prisoners inside jails are being allowed to escape,” Stalin said.

Panning the TVK government, Stalin added, “Overall, the TVK government is a bunch of incompetent, good-for-nothing people. They are not going to protect the people. Tamil Nadu has reached a pathetic state where people have to protect themselves.”

It is the first incident of the escape of such a large number of prisoners in one instance since 1995, Stalin said. He questioned how it could happen in 2026 despite improvements in security arrangements and surveillance facilities.

“They say this is the first time since 1995 that so many prisoners have escaped at once. Such an incident in 2026, when security arrangements and surveillance facilities have improved, is unacceptable. Criminals outside are committing crimes freely, while prisoners inside are escaping fearlessly,” he said.

17 convicts escape in jailbreak

Seventeen convicts serving various sentences escaped from a district jail in Tamil Nadu’s Theni after which police launched an extensive search operation.

The prisoners allegedly claimed that one of them was suffering from epilepsy before attacking prison personnel and escaping. Police received information about the jailbreak at around 11.20 pm on Monday, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Vijayendra S Bidari, said.

Commenting on the incident, Tamil Nadu law minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said, “A prison warden went to check on a prisoner who had reportedly fainted; however, the prisoners attacked the wardens and managed to escape.”

13 of 17 inmates recaptured, 9 prison staff suspended

As many as 13 of 17 convicts who broke out of a jail in Tamil Nadu's Theni district have been recaptured.

Director General of Police (Prisons) and Correctional Services Dr Sandeep Rai Rathore, Inspector General of Prisons and Correctional Services R Kanagaraj, DIG Prisons Madurai A Murugesan IGP South Zone Vijayendra S Bidari visited the incident site and reviewed the situation at the jail premises.

As many as 17 special teams were formed to trace the absconding convicts. The Tamil Nadu police conducted joint operations with Keralam Police and set up temporary check-posts on areas bordering districts with Idukki, Madurai and Dindigul.

The use of drones came in handy in the search. An official confirmed that 13 convicts were recaptured. They were hiding in the forests behind the jail and were spotted and identified with the use of drones, he said.

A manhunt is on to nab the remaining four prisoners.