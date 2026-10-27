/Delhi traders urge Rahul Gandhi to postpone INDIA bloc rally once again

Delhi's Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Rahul Gandhi, asking him to postpone the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan until November 10, after Bhai Dooj, or shift to an alternative venue away from commercial areas. The traders say a crowd of that size would choke Old Delhi during the busiest shopping stretch of the year, and disrupt 21 major wholesale and retail markets in Delhi during the peak festive season.
This is the second letter sent by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) to Rahul Gandhi in a span of just four days. The first letter was sent on October 24.
Rahul Gandhi on Monday acknowledged the traders' concerns but said government restrictions, including shutting down metro services and sealing roads, have already hurt business. He said the protests would continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is removed, adding they could end in "30 seconds" if the Prime Minister acted. CTI has since renewed its appeal.
"To every trader in Delhi: We love you and hear you. The Govt shut the metro, sealed our roads and locked down our capital. With a stolen vote, nothing is safe - your shop, your savings, your children’s future. Tell Modi to sack accused no. 4, Gyanesh Kumar, and the protests will stop in 30 seconds," said Mr Gandhi.
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CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said a copy of the letter had also been sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, urging him to discuss the matter with alliance partners.
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In the letter, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said senior Congress leaders have been openly saying that around 10 lakh people from across the country will attend. The body estimates that would bring 15,000 to 20,000 vehicles into the capital, including 10,000-12,000 large buses and 5,000-7,000 cars, tempo travellers, minibuses and e-rickshaws.
The 21 markets identified by the CTI as potentially affected include Chandni Chowk, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Kashmere Gate, Nabi Karim, Karol Bagh, Ajmeri Gate, Daryaganj, Nai Sarak, Kinari Bazaar, Dariba Kalan, Fatehpuri, Lahori Gate, Filmistan, Paharganj, Gaffar Market, Jama Masjid, Lajpat Rai Market and Naya Bazaar.
The traders say there is no authorised parking for even 200 vehicles near Ramlila Maidan, and that narrow lanes around the venue could jam for kilometres. They fear that about 20 markets in the area could be hit, with business losses of ₹10,000 crore. They are also worried that barricading and road closures could begin on October 31.