/'There’s only one devil I can see, and he sits in the White House': Woman's fiery speech against Trump goes viral, netizens react

A fiery speech by a protester criticising US President Donald Trump has gained traction online, with her impassioned remarks about political power, public anger and civic action striking a chord with social media users. In a roughly two-minute video circulating online, a woman wearing a yellow headband addresses demonstrators with a pointed message aimed at the Trump administration. “There’s only one devil I can see, and he sits in the White House,” she declares, before adding, “If you’re not angry, you’re not listening.”

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Internet reacts to viral anti-Trump speech

The clip has prompted reactions from social media users, with supporters praising the speaker's direct language and forceful delivery. For some viewers, her remarks capture the frustration felt by people opposed to President Donald Trump's policies and political leadership. Political commentator Brian Krassenstein also drew attention to the video, suggesting that it could serve as a snapshot of the current political climate for future generations looking back at this period in American history.

One user said, “I NOMINATE THIS WOMAN FOR PRESIDENT! 1 minute, 50 seconds of the most powerful speech you’ll hear.” Another user wrote, “She’s something. Her generation needs to demand more out the next generation of politicians than mine has from ours.” Another user posted, “This young american girl is 100 times smarter than U.S. President Donald Trump and his entire administration. Furthermore, unlike Trump, every word she speaks is the absolute truth.”