/Ohio governor election 2026: Record campaign spending, tight polls and a historic first make Ramaswamy vs Acton a race to watch

As the US heads towards the November 3 midterm elections, Ohio has emerged as a closely watched battleground, with Republican Vivek Ramaswamy facing Democrat Amy Acton in a contest that could test the limits of the Republican Party’s dominance in the state. The race to succeed term-limited Governor Mike DeWine is not just about who occupies the governor’s office. It is also a test of President Donald Trump’s political influence, the power of campaign spending and Democrats’ ability to regain ground in a state that has increasingly leaned towards Republicans.

With advertising spending and commitments reportedly reaching $248.2 million by late October, the contest is on course to become the most expensive gubernatorial election in Ohio’s history. Yet the financial advantage enjoyed by Ramaswamy and Republican-aligned interests has not eliminated uncertainty. Several October polls have shown Acton narrowly ahead, while others have put Ramaswamy in front, leaving the race competitive as election day approaches. The main question is whether Ramaswamy can convert his national profile and substantial campaign resources into a victory, or whether Acton can build a coalition capable of delivering a Democratic breakthrough.

Ramaswamy’s national profile: An advantage with risks

Ramaswamy rose to national prominence during the 2024 Republican presidential primaries. His entrepreneurial background, conservative positions and close alignment with Trump have given him significant visibility within the Republican movement. His campaign has emphasised government reform, deregulation and conservative policy changes. His national profile can help attract financial support and mobilise Republican voters, while his association with Trump strengthens his appeal among the party’s core supporters.

However, national recognition does not automatically translate into statewide support. Ramaswamy must persuade voters that his political priorities can address everyday concerns, including household costs, education, healthcare and employment. His relationship with Trump is also a double-edged sword. Ramaswamy’s challenge is to make the election about his plans for Ohio rather than simply his national political identity.

Acton’s opportunity: Public service and affordability

Acton, a physician and former director of the Ohio Department of Health, became a prominent public figure during the COVID-19 pandemic while helping shape Ohio’s public-health response under DeWine. Her campaign has focused on affordability, healthcare and education, issues that can resonate across party lines. Her public-service experience offers a contrast to Ramaswamy’s business background and national political profile.

However, her pandemic-era record also presents a vulnerability. Conservative critics have challenged public-health restrictions, giving Ramaswamy an opportunity to question her decisions and judgment. Acton must defend her record while demonstrating that her experience prepares her to address the state’s wider challenges. Her electoral strategy depends on attracting independents, moderate Republicans and voters who may have supported Trump in presidential elections but are willing to consider a different candidate for governor. If she can make the contest about economic security and effective state government, she could weaken the influence of national partisan divisions.

Record spending: Can money decide the race?

The financial scale of the contest is one of its defining features. According to figures reported by NBC4 and AdImpact Politics, advertising spending and commitments had reached approximately $248.2 million by late October, including around $204.2 million associated with Ramaswamy and $44 million with Acton. These figures include advertising activity beyond the candidates’ own campaigns, including outside groups.

The disparity gives Ramaswamy and Republican-aligned interests a substantial advantage in reaching voters, defining the candidates and responding to attacks. But money does not automatically translate into votes. Advertising can influence perceptions, particularly when voters are undecided, but its effectiveness can diminish when audiences have already formed strong opinions.

Negative campaigning and a historic first

The contest has also become increasingly contentious. A controversial advertisement featuring Acton’s estranged mother drew scrutiny because of its personal nature and the family dispute behind it. Attacks can influence voters when they raise credible questions about a candidate’s record, but excessively personal advertising can distract from policy issues and potentially alienate undecided voters.