/Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on Peddi controversy: 'Should have been more vigilant'

There has been a lot of chatter online over the hypersexualisation of Janhvi Kapoor’s character in Peddi, which was released earlier this year in June. The makers faced a considerable amount of criticism online for presenting Kapoor in a certain way, which many found unnecessarily sexual. Later, director Buchi Babu Sana took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue an apology for the actor’s portrayal in the film, and changes were made.

Now, months later, Janhvi has broken her silence about the entire backlash surrounding the film and her character during her appearance on the chat show Koffee with Karan.

What Janhvi Kapoor said

In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, Janhvi Kapoor appeared as a guest along with actor Varun Dhawan. When host Karan Johar asked her about how she processed the entire issue, Janhvi shared, “I feel many people worked really hard on that film and I really didn't know if there was anything to say. It weighs heavily on my conscience the sort of negative impact a narrative like that can have our society. Specific to my gender. That shame I will always carry with me. Could I have done more? Could I have been more vigilant? 100% yes. Was it problematic, was it extreme objectification? Did it even propagate sexual assault narratively? Yes. But the only thing I can do is ensure that it doesn't happen again.”

She went on to add, “I went through the beats of really beating up myself that I should have been more vigilant. I don't like saying this because it sounds like i am shifting blame but its like you listen to the director and what he says. I was navigating how to make things less problematic as and when information was becoming available to me. In the south, very rarely there is a bound script. very rarely do u see the camera angles. I should have taken advantage of my privilege. It was a violating experience in a way. the good thing that came out of it is that maybe next time a director will rethink twice before presenting a lead actress this way.”

About the Peddi controversy

Peddi is a sports drama which stars Ram Charan in the titular character. Janhvi plays Achiyamma, Peddi’s love interest. Since the film's release, viewers have criticised the way Janhvi's character is introduced on screen. Many pointed to sequences that focus heavily on her body rather than establishing her as a character. Another scene that came under scrutiny involves Peddi expressing his desire to be with Achiyyamma despite her lack of interest and later kissing her during a power cut without her consent.

After facing severe criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana issued an apology on X and acknowledged the concerns raised by audiences.