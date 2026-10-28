/Ramayana: Rise of a Legend first reviews out! Ranbir Kapoor, Yash impress, but not everything works

The first reactions to Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is out. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film has impressed several viewers with its grand presentation ahead of the mythological epic's worldwide release.

The film's world premiere took place in Los Angeles on October 27, with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash attending the event alongside the director and producer.

Ramayana first reactions

Praising the lead cast's performance, Rama's Screen wrote on X, "Ramayana Rise of a Legend was spectacular! The visuals, the dances, the music, the action were all colossal. Ranbir Kapoor was sublime, Yash was magnetic. One of this year’s most immersive cinematic experiences. A grand spectacle!"

Theresa Simoni said, "The actor playing Prince Raama (Ranbir Kapoor) is some serious talent, moved to tears! An unforgettable experience. Full Ramayana review on Friday."

Some viewers also compared Ramayana to the first The Lord of the Rings film.

“Ranbir Kapoor is getting praised for his portrayal of Lord Rama. The post-credit cliffhanger after the Ramayana movie is getting people excited, and the first reactions are reportedly very positive. RAMAYANA IS SOMETHING SPECIAL.”

Another viewer, Venky Reviews said, “A hugely ambitious film mounted on a grand scale, and the effort behind it is clearly visible. The team largely stays true to the Ramayana, but the film leans more on spectacle and action than drama and emotion, leaving parts of the narration feeling flat and even serial like at times. The second half also drags in places because of where Part 1 chooses to end, with limited material stretched out through lengthy action blocks that don’t create much impact.”

He further added, "Yash as Ravana is the biggest highlight and is superb, especially in his introduction portions. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are solid as Ram and Sita, though the divine aura and emotional weight don’t always fully translate on screen."

Films Discourse wrote on X, "#Ramayana's 1st official review is out, and it's a BLOCKBUSTER! The people who have watched it are completely blown away by the visuals, story, and performances. They haven't felt something like this in decades."

A user named Mimi said, “Finished watching movie. So good. RK as Ram! at every major Ram scene, lots of whistles and cheering. Only wish it was in Hindi because better impact in my opinion. Jai Jai Ram and the infamous haldi scene missing. Must watch. Will watch again in Hindi..”

About Ramayana: Rise of a Legend

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, alongside Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan and several other actors.

Music for the film has been composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman.