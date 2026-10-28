/AI or real artists? Nitesh Tiwari clarifies how Ramayana's dubbed versions were made

Ahead of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend's worldwide release, director Nitesh Tiwari has addressed speculation about the use of AI in the film’s dubbing. He clarified that the team has not used the technology to generate voices, but only to synchronise lip movements.

Nitesh Tiwari on the use of AI in Ramayana

While speaking at the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles on October 27, Tiwari said, "As far as AI is concerned, it's only being used for lip-syncing so we can present the film to the world in their native language."

He further added, "All voices have been dubbed by the actors. AI has only been used to correct lip movements so that the audience can enjoy the film in their native language. There is no AI used in the dubbing; the voices have been dubbed by the original actors; AI is only being used for lip-syncing."

This comes amid the ongoing discussions about the use of AI in filmmaking.

Yash opens up about Ramayana

The event was attended by the film's lead cast and makers, including Namit Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.

Yash, who co-produced the film and portrays Ravana, said, "Taking our story to the people, which is not just a story, but something we in our country don't just tell, but remember and pass on to future generations. This story has been going on for thousands of years. I think we are proud to present this story to the world. Hopefully, it will send a message to the world about India's culture, heritage, and what India has to offer. Let's celebrate the Ramayana."

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The supporting cast features Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, along with actors including Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Shobana, Saurabh Sachdeva, Faisal Malik, Indira Krishnan and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

Planned as a two-part epic, the music is composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The project is backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.